'Pakistanis who have relatives in India should be allowed to stay'

09:52

Krishan Kumar





Samreen, a Pakistani national returning to Pakistan via Attari Border, says, "I came here in September with a 45-day Visa. After that, I got married here. I have not got my long-term visa yet, and now suddenly I have been asked to leave the country. The terrorists should be questioned. What is our fault? Why are we being punished? The people who have relatives in the country should be allowed to stay."

Punjab: Krishan Kumar, a Pakistani national returning to Pakistan via Attari Border, says, "I came to India on a tourist Visa for 45 days and now we are going back. The government should take action on the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Both countries should stay together since half of the families are there and half are here. What happened in Pahalgam is not right."