'Pakistanis who have relatives in India should be allowed to stay'

Tue, 29 April 2025
09:52
Krishan Kumar
Krishan Kumar
Punjab: Krishan Kumar, a Pakistani national returning to Pakistan via Attari Border, says, "I came to India on a tourist Visa for 45 days and now we are going back. The government should take action on the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Both countries should stay together since half of the families are there and half are here. What happened in Pahalgam is not right."

Samreen, a Pakistani national returning to Pakistan via Attari Border, says, "I came here in September with a 45-day Visa. After that, I got married here. I have not got my long-term visa yet, and now suddenly I have been asked to leave the country. The terrorists should be questioned. What is our fault? Why are we being punished? The people who have relatives in the country should be allowed to stay."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Pahalgam attack worst since 26/11'
LIVE! 'Pahalgam attack worst since 26/11'

'Allahu Akbar', gunshots: Tourist captures Pahalgam attack
'Allahu Akbar', gunshots: Tourist captures Pahalgam attack

In the 53-second video the tourist, Rishi Bhatt from Gujarat, can be seen recording the ride using a selfie stick, even as sounds of gunshots can be heard in the background.

Cong urges PM for special Parl session on Pahalgam attack
Cong urges PM for special Parl session on Pahalgam attack

Several opposition MPs have made a similar demand to the government in the wake of the dastardly attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed last week, leaving the nation grief-stricken and outraged.

Minister's confession exposes Pak as...: India at UN
Minister's confession exposes Pak as...: India at UN

India has accused Pakistan of being a "rogue state" fueling global terrorism, following a confession by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitting to his country's history of supporting and funding terrorist organisations....

Boy oh Boy! Vaibhav Signals His Arrival in Style
Boy oh Boy! Vaibhav Signals His Arrival in Style

In a display of raw power and audacious stroke play, Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi tore into the Gujarat Titans bowling attack with a scintillating knock during which multiple records fell by the wayside in the Indian...

