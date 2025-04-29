Pahalgam attack: Multiple raids conducted across J-K

00:21

Police on Monday carried out raids at dozens of places in Srinagar, Doda and Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir as part of the massive clampdown on terror ecosystem launched after the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 persons dead.





"The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of J-K Police," a spokesman said.





He said the searches were carried out across the length and breadth of Srinagar city at 36 locations. Most of the premises belong to terrorists or terrorist sympathisers.





As part of the stepped-up anti-terror operations, security forces have raided more than 600 locations in the Valley in just six days and grilled hundreds of suspects.





Authorities have also demolished nine houses of suspected terrorists and overground workers of terror outfits since the April 22 attack in the lush meadows of Baisaran.





Sources said that police teams conducted searches at the premises of several individuals believed to be connected to terror groups and those operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in Doda and Kishtwar districts on Monday.





"In its continuing persistent action against terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits and in the furtherance of investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Srinagar Police continues searches across multiple locations in the city with the aim to dismantle terror-supporting infrastructure in the district," the police spokesman said in Srinagar.





He said the searches were carried out to seize arms, documents and digital devices with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the nation.





"This decisive action of J-K Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities," the spokesman said. -- PTI