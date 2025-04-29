Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress: BJP rages over Cong jibe

12:32

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said, "It is extremely sad and worrisome that even though Congress is an Indian political party, it constantly reveals its two faces and transforms into Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress... Congress has tweeted a headless image of PM Narendra Modi, at a time when the Prime Minister has given a strong message to Pakistan. 'Sar tan se juda' has been the ideology of Congress. Releasing such a picture of the Prime Minister, Congress has given a message to Pakistan. They say they are supporting the Indian government and then release images like this. Pakistanis greatly appreciate this tweet of Congress. Why don't the leaders of Congress speak about this tweet."





He criticised Congress for posting the image at a time when the Prime Minister had sent a strong message to Pakistan, and questioned why Congress leaders were not speaking out against the post. The Congress party on Monday posted an image on X showing only clothes with no body, accompanied by the caption, 'Jimmedariyo ke samay-Gayab' (At the time of responsibility-Vanished).





Also, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday slammed the Congress party over a controversial headless image posted by the Congress, calling it part of the "same culture" shared by Congress and Pakistan. -- ANI





BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday strongly condemned Congress for its controversial post, calling it "extremely sad and worrisome." Bhatia also accused the party of revealing its "two faces" and transforming into a "Lashkar-e-Pakistan Congress."