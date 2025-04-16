HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nurses did not intervene when stewardess assaulted

Wed, 16 April 2025
10:50
Medanta Hospital releases a statement on the case of alleged sexual assault of a 46-year-old air hostess in the hospital in Gurugram. "We have been made aware of a complaint from a patient and have been fully cooperating with the investigations conducted by the relevant authorities. At this stage, no allegations have been substantiated, and all relevant documents, including CCTV footage from the hospital for the time period in question, have been handed over to the police," reads the statement.

An air hostess was allegedly sexually assaulted in the renowned private hospital by a staff member while she was on the ventilator in the ICU, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, a ward boy allegedly assaulted the woman on April 6, when she was on ventilator support and in a semi-conscious state.

"She was not in a condition to speak or resist the man's advances because of her weakened condition. There were two nurses in the room, but they did not intervene," the FIR said, reports the Times of India. 

