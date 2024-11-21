The Stumps Show: On Rediff.com

RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


November 21, 2024  16:39
When Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins toss the coin at 7.20 am IST on Friday morning, November 22, 2024, it will flag off the beginning of cricket's biggest rivalry -- an India-Australia Test series.

We are all very excited because Prem Panicker, the mastermind behind many cricket innovations in the early years of the Internet, returns to his home ground, Rediff.com for the Border Gavaskar Trophy series 2024.

Shortly after the end of play, Prem will give all of us his unique take on the day's events. Delivered in his trademark shoot from the shoulder style.

What can we expect from The Stumps Show?

Let Prem tell you himself.

The Ukrainian Air Force on Thursday said that Russia launched a massive missile attack on the city of Dnipro, involving intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The Adani group on Thursday denied charges of paying bribe to secure favourable terms for solar power contracts, saying the allegations by US prosecutors are baseless and the conglomerate is compliant with all laws.It said all possible...

A nursing student, along with four friends, staged her own kidnapping in Jhansi to blackmail her family into paying Rs 6 lakh after she lost money in online betting, police said on Thursday.

The Bombay High Court granted bail to a lesbian couple, arrested for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old girl, noting that at worst it can be said they undertook an illegal approach to fulfill their desire to have a child. The court...

