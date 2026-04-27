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Partition in 1947 result of 'population imbalance': RSS leader

Mon, 27 April 2026
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The 1947 Partition of India resulted from a "population imbalance", Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Sunil Ambekar has claimed and stressed the need to address such concerns.

During a public interaction in Indore on Sunday to mark 100 years of the RSS, Ambekar also underlined the concept of Hindutva, saying it emphasises unity and inclusiveness among people.
       
"Population imbalance" was a matter of concern for society, said Ambekar, the RSS national publicity and media department head.
        
"Studies have shown that when the number of people following original traditions declines due to population imbalance, the identity of that place changes and its unity and integrity face challenges," he said.
        
"It was due to population imbalance that the country was partitioned in 1947," he added while responding to a question.
        
Ambekar further said that illegal infiltration and religious conversions carried out through "force, inducement and deception" are also matters of concern, as these factors also create an imbalance in the population.
       
Necessary steps should be taken in the national interest to address the issue, he stressed.
        
To a question on the non-passage of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill regarding women's quota in Lok Sabha and state legislative bodies, he said women are capable of getting their rightful place in social and political life.
       
Their participation in these spheres would increase over time, he added. -- PTI 

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