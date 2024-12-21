RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


'All We Imagine as Light' tops Obama's favourite films of 2024

December 21, 2024  08:50
Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light topped the list of former US president Barack Obama's favourite movies this year. 

Obama shared on X the annual list of his ten favourite movies of 2024 and All We Imagine as Light topped the list. 

Obama wrote, "Here are a few movies I'd recommend checking out this year." 

The post read, "Barack Obama's favourite movies of 2024 -- All We Imagine as Light, Conclave, The Piano Lesson, The Promised Land, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, Dune: Part Two, Anora, Didi, A Complete Unknown

Released last month, All We Imagine as Light tells the story of three immigrant women from different generations experience varying stages of disquiet against the ebbs and flows of Mumbai.
