Omar Abdullah's minister backs simultaneous polls

Satish Sharma, Sports Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday said that there is nothing wrong with the introduction of a 'One Nation One Election' in the country if the Bill saves the country's money.





"First I will take the opinion of my CM. Apart from being the minister, I believe nothing is wrong. If the country's money gets saved, our tax money gets saved, then I feel it is fine...initially, when we got independence, that's how it used to be...we need to save the taxpayers' money," Satish Sharma told ANI.