RG Kar victim's mother and BJP candidate leads by 56,000 votes

16:52

While the political pundits cite electoral rolls and anti-incumbency, the 2026 West Bengal election will be remembered for one face: Ratna Debnath. The mother of the RG Kar Medical College victim, once a private citizen grieving an unimaginable tragedy, has emerged as the giant-killer who dismantled the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) 15-year urban industrial dominance.



As of Monday afternoon, Debnath holds a commanding lead of over 56,000 votes in Panihati, a seat the TMC has held without pause since 2011. Her surge is not just a seat gained; it is the moral narrative that derailed Mamata Banerjee's bid for a fourth term.



Debnath's journey from a mourning mother to a political catalyst changed the face of this election in three distinct ways. By fielding Debnath, the BJP successfully pivoted the election from "Didi vs. Modi" to "The Citizen vs. The System."



Every rally she attended wasn't about policy; it was a reminder of the RG Kar tragedy. Her campaign phrase, "My daughter's tragedy could have happened to anyone," resonated across every household in Bengal, turning a local crime into a statewide referendum on women's safety.



Just days before the results, standing amidst the record-breaking 91.62% voter turnout in the second phase, Ratna Debnath issued a chilling warning to the ruling dispensation. She told reporters that the people were ready to "uproot and throw out" the TMC, specifically citing the government's perceived apathy toward women's safety.



"Our only regret is that when such an incident happens, our female Chief Minister herself insults women," Debnath had said, referencing controversial statements that suggested women should avoid night shifts or late-night outings. "This time, Bengal will fight against this." -- ANI