2 Globe nomination for 'All we imagine is light'

December 09, 2024  21:37
A scene from Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light/File images
A scene from Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light/File images
Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light on Monday secured two nominations at the Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and the Best Direction - Motion Picture. 

The film, which scripted history by becoming the first Indian movie to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes in May, has been garnering awards and nominations as Hollywood gears up for its annual awards season that culminates with Oscars. 

At the Golden Globes, All We Imagine As Light, about two Malayali nurses working in Mumbai and their friend, a cook, will compete with Emilia Perez (France), The Girl With the Needle (Poland), I'm Still Here (Brazil), The Seed of the Sacred Fig (US) and the Vermiglio (Italy) in the Best Non-English Language Motion Picture category. 

In the Best Director category at the 82nd Golden Globes, Kapadia will compete with The Brutalist director Brady Corbet, Coralie Fargeat of The Substance, Edward Berger of Conclave, Emilia Perez director Jacques Audiard and Sean Baker for Anora

Kapadia's feature debut has received a lot of international acclaim since it premiered at Cannes where it not only registered the second best award but was also one of the best reviewed movies. 

The 39-year-old director, a graduate from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), has previously directed acclaimed short film Afternoon Clouds and docu-feature A Night of Knowing Nothing. -- PTI
