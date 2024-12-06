RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Mystery spray at Pushpa 2 screening, causes...

December 06, 2024  10:32
image
Mumbai Police are investigating an incident at Galaxy Theatre in Bandra after a disruption during the screening of the much-awaited movie, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

According to audience members, the movie was halted for about 15-20 minutes after the interval when an unidentified person reportedly sprayed a substance, causing coughing, throat irritation, and vomiting among cinema-goers.

Deen Dayal, a moviegoer at the theatre, shared his experience and said, "We came out during the interval. After going back in, it seemed that someone had sprayed something causing coughing among the audience. The show was halted for around 10 minutes... The police are here checking everyone..."

"As soon as we went back after the interval, we started coughing. We went to the bathroom and vomited. The smell stayed for 10-15 minutes. The smell faded away after the doors were opened. The movie resumed after that. The police are inside conducting an investigation,"Ramzan, who came out of Bandra's Galaxy theatre after watching the film, told ANI.

Meanwhile, on December 4, fans of actor Allu Arjun thronged the Sandhya theatre in Hyderabad ahead of the premiere show of his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Police resorted to mild lathi-charge to control the crowd. A woman died, while a child suffered injuries in the stampede. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: Lucky Rahul gets two lifelines!
2nd Test Updates: Lucky Rahul gets two lifelines!

LIVE! Mystery spray at Pushpa 2 screening, causes...
LIVE! Mystery spray at Pushpa 2 screening, causes...

Farmers to defy prohibitory orders, march to Delhi
Farmers to defy prohibitory orders, march to Delhi

A 'jatha' of 101 farmers will embark on a foot march to Delhi at 1 pm on Friday from the Shambhu border protest site, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Thursday.

Man who killed family searched 'murder methods'
Man who killed family searched 'murder methods'

Twenty-year-old Arjun Tanwar, arrested for killing his parents and sister at their south Delhi residence, had searched online about methods of murder before committing the crime, police sources said on Thursday.

Namaaz row at Varanasi college: Outsiders barred
Namaaz row at Varanasi college: Outsiders barred

Amid escalating tensions at the Uday Pratap College in Varanasi over a mosque located on its premises, police on Thursday restricted outsiders' entry to the campus, allowing only students with valid identity cards.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances