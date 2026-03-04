HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two killed in violent clash between two groups in Punjab's Ferozepur

Thu, 05 March 2026
Share:
00:55
image
A violent clash between two groups left two people dead here on Wednesday evening, the police said. 

The incident took place after a minor scuffle between children on Holi. When members of both sides convened to arrive at a compromise after the children's fight, an argument broke out, soon turning violent. 

Gunshots were fired, resulting in the death of two men. 

The deceased have been identified as Khilara alias Munna (45), a resident of Karma village, and Judge Singh, a resident of Tibbi Kalan village, police said. 

As soon as they were briefed about the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh and other senior police officers took control of the situation. 

Talking to mediapersons later, deputy superintendent of police Sukhwinder Singh said the dispute stemmed from a fight between children. 

The police have recorded statements of both groups. 

The exact sequence of events can be ascertained only after the completion of a thorough investigation, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran postpones funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
LIVE! Iran postpones funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Lanka recovers bodies of 80 Iranian sailors killed in US strike
Lanka recovers bodies of 80 Iranian sailors killed in US strike

The Sri Lanka Navy rescued 32 Iranian sailors from a sinking naval ship off the southern coast, while also recovering several bodies. The incident occurred outside Sri Lankan waters but within its search and rescue zone.

'First after WWII': US sub sinks Iranian ship off Lanka
'First after WWII': US sub sinks Iranian ship off Lanka

At least 101 people are missing and 78 are injured after a suspected submarine attack on an Iranian naval ship off Sri Lanka's southern coast on Wednesday, Reuters quoted sources in Sri Lanka's Navy and defence ministry as saying.

'If I Go To Iran They Will Kill Me'
'If I Go To Iran They Will Kill Me'

India-based Iranian actresses Mandana Karimi and Elnaz Norouzi share their deep concerns and anxieties about the escalating crisis in Iran, and reveal the personal toll on their lives and the Iranian diaspora.

Nitish set to step down as Bihar CM, to contest RS poll
Nitish set to step down as Bihar CM, to contest RS poll

Speculation is rife in Bihar about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar potentially moving to the Rajya Sabha, leading to discussions about a possible BJP chief minister and a role for Kumar's son, Nishant. Senior BJP leaders have dismissed the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO