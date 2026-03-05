HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
My duty is completed, says Interim Nepal PM Sushila Karki after voting

Thu, 05 March 2026
Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki cast her vote today morning at the Dhapasi polling centre in Kathmandu as the country's 2026 general election commenced on Thursday. 

The interim Prime Minister's participation marks a pivotal moment in the transition toward a newly elected government following months of political turbulence, with the "Genz movement" leading to the resignation of multiple political leaders, including former PM KP Sharma Oli.

Speaking to ANI after exercising her franchise, Karki reflected on the conclusion of her administrative mandate, stating, "My duty is completed." According to a report by The Kathmandu Post, these high-stakes snap polls were necessitated by the historic "Gen Z movement" in September. 

The uprising resulted in the removal of the KP Sharma Oli-led coalition and the subsequent dissolution of the House of Representatives, leading to Karki's appointment as executive head on 12 September. -- ANI

