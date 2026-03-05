Khamenei's body to be placed at Tehran's Grand Mosalla

10:07





The Grand Mosalla of Tehran is a massive prayer complex used for the city's most significant state-religious gatherings. This is part of the three day farewell ceremony being organised for the late Supreme leader. Thousands of mourners are expected to gather at the Mosalla.





A "farewell ceremony" followed by a "funeral procession" is the protocol after the death of a Supreme Leader. Meanwhile, Iran on Thursday threatened to target Dimona nuclear site if Israel-US sought to topple Islamic Republic. This follows an open threat from Israel's defence Minister Israel Katz who had said that any new leader brought in by the regime will be a legitimate target for elimination.





In Israel, the Israel Defence Forces says that Iran has launched another ballistic missile attack targeting Israel, as sirens are activated in communities in central Israel, the Jerusalem area and parts of the West Bank. -- ANI

Iranian state Media reported that preparations are underway at Tehran's Grand Mosalla for the placement of the body of the late Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei who was killed in the US-Israel led strike on Iran.