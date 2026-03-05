HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai Police asks hotels to help stranded foreign travelers

Thu, 05 March 2026
09:47
The Mumbai police has issued an advisory to hotels in the city amid the ongoing war in the Middle East. The police has asked hotels, hostels and homestays to support foreign travelers stranded in the city due to flight disruptions.

"Due to the ongoing flight disruptions and the situation in the Middle East, several foreign nationals are currently stranded in India with expiring or recently expired visas. The Bureau of Immigration requests the immediate cooperation of all hotels, hostels, homestays, and guest houses to support stranded travelers during this crisis," the police said in an Instagram post. 

"Foreign nationals must not be asked to vacate their rooms or be denied accommodation solely on the grounds of a recently expired visa. In cases of doubt, get clarifications from your jurisdictional FRRO office," the post added.

