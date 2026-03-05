Trump extends Holi greetings: 'Victory of good over evil'

10:20





In his presidential message on Wednesday, Trump said, "Melania and I send our best wishes to all who celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi - a day welcoming the arrival of spring and rejoicing in the victory of good over evil."





"Today, as communities gather around the world to celebrate this festival of colours, I wish all Americans who observe Holi a day filled with hope, peace, and unity," he added. PTI

