Trump extends Holi greetings: 'Victory of good over evil'

Thu, 05 March 2026
US President Donald Trump has wished all those celebrating the festival of Holi, as he said it is "a day welcoming the arrival of spring and rejoicing in the victory of good over evil". 

In his presidential message on Wednesday, Trump said, "Melania and I send our best wishes to all who celebrate the Hindu festival of Holi - a day welcoming the arrival of spring and rejoicing in the victory of good over evil." 

"Today, as communities gather around the world to celebrate this festival of colours, I wish all Americans who observe Holi a day filled with hope, peace, and unity," he added. PTI

'15 out of 10': Trump rates US war performance against Iran
'15 out of 10': Trump rates US war performance against Iran

Trump claims the United States is performing exceptionally well in its ongoing conflict with Iran, citing weakened Iranian military capabilities and a strong US position.

Nepal votes in 1st general election since Gen Z protests
Nepal votes in 1st general election since Gen Z protests

Nepalese citizens are voting in the general election, the first since protests toppled the previous government. Over 18.9 million are eligible to vote for the 275-member House of Representatives.

'If I Go To Iran They Will Kill Me'
'If I Go To Iran They Will Kill Me'

India-based Iranian actresses Mandana Karimi and Elnaz Norouzi share their deep concerns and anxieties about the escalating crisis in Iran, and reveal the personal toll on their lives and the Iranian diaspora.

Iran quietly approaches CIA for talks: Report
Iran quietly approaches CIA for talks: Report

It remains unclear whether United States President Donald Trump or Iranian authorities will pursue the offer.

