HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

China hikes defence budget to $275 billion

Thu, 05 March 2026
Share:
09:21
image
China on Thursday hiked its defence budget to USD 275 billion, about USD 25 billion more than last year as it ramped the modernisation of armed forces to catch up with the US military.
 
Roughly 1.9 trillion yuan (about USD 275 billion) will be allocated to national defence, Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced in his work report presented to the National People's Congress (NPC) on Thursday.
 
The report said China's defence spending remains comparatively modest across key relative indicators, including its share of GDP, per capita defence expenditure, and defence expenditure per military personnel, it said.
 
Last year China announced a 7.2-per cent increase for its national defence budget to USD 249 billion for 2025 which is a USD 17 billion rise compared to 2024.
 
China's defence spending, only second to that of the US, has been growing over the years putting enormous pressure on India and other neighbouring countries to scale up their defence budgets in the face of economic challenges.
 
In 2024, China increased its defence budget by 7.2 per cent to about USD 232 billion (1.67 trillion yuan) -- over three times that of India -- as it continues with the massive modernisation of all its armed forces.
 
China's defence budget figures are viewed with scepticism in the light of massive military modernisation, including building aircraft carriers, rapid construction of advanced naval ships and modern stealth aircraft being carried out at a feverish pitch by the Chinese military. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! The guy is unique: Canadian PM lauds Modi's work ethic
LIVE! The guy is unique: Canadian PM lauds Modi's work ethic

'15 out of 10': Trump rates US war performance against Iran
'15 out of 10': Trump rates US war performance against Iran

Trump claims the United States is performing exceptionally well in its ongoing conflict with Iran, citing weakened Iranian military capabilities and a strong US position.

'If I Go To Iran They Will Kill Me'
'If I Go To Iran They Will Kill Me'

India-based Iranian actresses Mandana Karimi and Elnaz Norouzi share their deep concerns and anxieties about the escalating crisis in Iran, and reveal the personal toll on their lives and the Iranian diaspora.

Iran quietly approaches CIA for talks: Report
Iran quietly approaches CIA for talks: Report

It remains unclear whether United States President Donald Trump or Iranian authorities will pursue the offer.

Telangana man hurt in attack near Abu Dhabi airport
Telangana man hurt in attack near Abu Dhabi airport

Rao, who works in the housekeeping section at the airport, informed his parents that he and several others escaped with minor injuries.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO