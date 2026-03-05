HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Congress announces 6 Rajya Sabha poll picks, Singhvi renominated

Thu, 05 March 2026
The Congress on Thursday renominated Abhishek Singhvi and Phulo Devi Netam, two of its sitting MPs, from Telangana and Chhattisgarh for the Rajya Sabha election.
 
The party also nominated party leader Karamvir Singh Boudh from Haryana and Anurag Sharma from Himachal Pradesh for the biennial elections to be held on March 16.
 
Sharma, considered to be close to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is currently the president of District Congress Committee of Kangra.
 
From Tamil Nadu, where the party was given a Rajya Sabha seat by the ruling DMK, the party has fielded M Christopher Tilak.
 
For the second seat in Telangana, the party has fielded Vem Narender Reddy, a close aide of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.
 
"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal for the candidature of the following persons to contest the Rajya Sabha elections as Congress candidates," a statement from AICC general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said.
 
Thursday is the last date to file nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections. -- PTI 

