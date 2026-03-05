'15 out of 10': Trump rates war efforts against Iran

08:39

President Donald Trump has said that the United States is doing "very well" in the ongoing 'Operation Epic Fury' against Iran, rating the war efforts against Tehran as 15 on a scale of 10.

Trump's comments came amid escalating tensions following the February 28 US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures.

He asserted that American forces had performed beyond expectations in the opening days of the conflict.

Speaking during a roundtable at the White House on Wednesday (local time), Trump said, "We're doing very well on the war front, to put it mildly. I would say -- somebody said on a scale of 10, where would you rate it? I said about a 15."

The President asserted that Washington was in a "very strong position" in the conflict with Iran. He declared that US operations had significantly weakened Iran's military capabilities.

"We're going to continue to do well. We have the greatest military in the world by far and that was a tremendous threat to us for many years. Forty-seven years they've been killing our people and killing people all over the world and we have great support," he said.

Trump reiterated his long-standing criticism of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal done during Barack Obama, which he labelled "one of the worst deals ever made", and said terminating it during his previous term prevented Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

"I think if we didn't do it first, they would have done it to Israel and give us a shot if that was possible. If we didn't terminate one of the worst deals ever made, the Obama nuclear deal - I call it the Obama nuclear deal - where he gave everything to Iran, including a nuclear weapon - it was a road to a nuclear weapon - bad things would have happened four years ago. 'Cos they would have had a weapon four years ago if I didn't terminate that deal," he added.

"So, we're in a very strong position now and their (Iran's) leadership is just rapidly going. Everybody who seems to want to be a leader ends up dead. It's an amazing thing that's taking place before your eyes because for 47 years we were pushed around and we shouldn't have been," he further added. -- ANI