Fadnavis may expand cabinet next week

December 06, 2024  17:26
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis/File image
Cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government is likely to take place on December 11 or 12, sources said on Friday. 

In all likelihood, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP will retain finance and the BJP the home department as in the previous Eknath Shinde-led government, sources said. 

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena will retain Urban Development and may also get Revenue, if Sena sources are to be believed. 

A cabinet in Maharashtra can have a maximum of 43 ministers including the chief minister. 

The BJP, the biggest constituent of the Mahayuti alliance, is expected to get 21-22 ministerial posts. 

The Shiv Sena could get 11 to 12 ministerial berths and NCP nine to 10 berths, the sources said. 

The final decision on the number of ministers who would take oath will be taken in a day or two, said a senior BJP leader. 

The newly-elected MLAs will be administered oath by pro-tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar at a three-day special session of the assembly that starts from Saturday. -- PTI
Fadnavis may expand cabinet next week
