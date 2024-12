Kannada actress dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Kannada film and TV actress Shobitha S allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Hyderabad on Sunday, police said.





Shobitha (32) was found hanging from a ceiling fan by a sari in her bedroom, according to police.





Shobitha, who had appeared in TV serials and films in Kannada, had been residing in Hyderabad after her marriage last year.





Police stated that the exact reasons behind her alleged suicide are under investigation. No suicide note was found, a senior police official said, based on preliminary findings.





A case has been registered at Gachibowli police station, and further investigation is underway. -- PTI