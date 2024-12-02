RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

India set to acquire 26 Rafale-M jets soon: Navy chief

December 02, 2024  12:23
image
India is set to seal the proposed procurement of 26 naval variant of Rafale jets and three additional Scorpene submarines soon, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said on Monday. 

 At a media briefing ahead of Navy Day, Admiral Tripathi also said that the government's approval for two SSNs (nuclear-powered submarines) indicated its faith in the country's indigenous capabilities to build such boats.

 The Navy chief also said that 62 ships and a submarine are currently under construction within the country as part of efforts to boost its naval power. A large number of platforms are waiting for induction in the next one year and at least one ship will be inducted into the Navy, he said. "We have redoubled efforts to include niche technologies into the force," Admiral Tripathi said. 

 The procurement of Rafale-M (naval variant) and the Scorpene submarines is likely to be finalised next month, he added. In July last year, the defence ministry approved the purchase of the Rafale-M jets from France, primarily for deployment on board the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Don't inconvenience people: SC to protesting farmers
LIVE! Don't inconvenience people: SC to protesting farmers

Forget about AI, talk...: Owaisi amid Ajmer Sharif row
Forget about AI, talk...: Owaisi amid Ajmer Sharif row

Owaisi criticized the court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, saying it weakens India and distracts from real issues like inflation and unemployment.

IPS officer on way to first posting dies in accident
IPS officer on way to first posting dies in accident

A 26-year-old IPS officer on his way to take up his first posting died in a road accident in Hassan district of Karnataka, the police said on Monday.

10 Kuki youths shot mostly on the back: Autopsy
10 Kuki youths shot mostly on the back: Autopsy

Post-mortem examination reports of 10 Kuki-Zo youths killed in an alleged gunfight with CRPF in Manipur have revealed that they sustained multiple fatal bullet injuries, with most of them fired from behind. The reports also noted that...

Indians stuck at Kuwait airport without food for 20 hrs
Indians stuck at Kuwait airport without food for 20 hrs

The passengers alleged biasness against those holding Indian, Pakistani and other Southeast Asian nation passports.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances