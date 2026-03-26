Maha district issues fuel purchase cap for vehicles

18:14

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar collectorate has issued a fuel purchase cap of Rs 200 for two-wheelers and Rs 2000 for three and four-wheelers amid the month-old West Asia crisis, an official said on Thursday.





The order of the supply branch at the collector's office was issued while long queues are being seen at fuel pumps due to rumours of shortage, which was creating a temporary demand and supply imbalance. he added.





"Two-wheelers are now permitted to purchase only Rs 200 worth of fuel, and the permitted amount for three and four-wheelers is Rs 2000. The pumps are now prohibited from selling fuel in bottles, cans and drums. This will not apply to vehicles providing emergency services," the order said.





It also said pumps must display the daily stock at a visible location on their premises. This order will remain applicable till further clarifications, the official added.





Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday said the country has about 60 days of fuel stock cover and that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG.





It dismissed reports of shortages as a "deliberate misinformation campaign" aimed at triggering panic buying, adding that all petrol pumps across the country are adequately stocked and operating normally, with no rationing of petrol or diesel.





India, the world's fourth-largest refiner and fifth-largest exporter of petroleum products, has structurally assured domestic fuel availability and continues to supply refined fuels to over 150 countries, the ministry said in a statement.





India, it said, has 74 days of total crude oil and fuel stocking capacity. -- PTI