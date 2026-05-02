26-year-old youth from Andhra dies by suicide in US over debt

14:10

A 26-year-old youth from this district has died allegedly by suicide in the US recently, due to distress over debt, sources said on Saturday.



The family members of the deceased have requested that the identity of their relative be withheld, noting that his parents are senior citizens suffering from medical conditions.



Reacting to the incident, Andhra Pradesh IT minister Nara Lokesh expressed condolences and assured assistance for the repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased.



"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I request Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu to ensure smooth and hassle-free transport of the mortal remains," Lokesh said in a post on X.



An NRI community member from the US posted on social media that one of their members from Kurnool on Optional Practical Training (OPT) passed away in Chicago a few days ago.



He said Telugu Association of North America (TANA) had completed all necessary documentation and formalities to send the mortal remains to India for final rites. -- PTI