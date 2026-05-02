HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Punjab Kings look to bounce back, GT target third straight win

Sat, 02 May 2026
Share:
16:39
image
Their perfect run finally halted, Punjab Kings will look to ensure the slip does not turn into a slide when they take on Gujarat Titans, who will be targeting a third straight win, in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

The Kings were handed a bitter first defeat of the season by Rajasthan Royals earlier this week.

Although Punjab Kings continue to lead the standings with 13 points from eight games, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are just a point behind them.

For a side that had set the early pace with six wins on the trot, the loss has brought a few concerns, especially with the ball.

Punjab's bowling has not quite matched the consistency of their batting. In fact, their strong batting displays have often masked the shortcomings of the bowling unit.

Even in victories, Punjab's bowlers have allowed opposition teams to score freely at stages, and the recent loss once again exposed those issues.

Their inability to close out innings has put added pressure on the batters, who have often had to chase bigger targets or set above-par totals.

With the tournament entering a more competitive phase, Punjab will need sharper execution and clearer plans, particularly against a Gujarat top order that thrives on momentum.

Their fielding has also been a concern with plenty of dropped catches and misfields. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bengal polls: EC deploys additional observers for counting
LIVE! Bengal polls: EC deploys additional observers for counting

MP Sandeep Pathak booked in 2 cases days after BJP switch
MP Sandeep Pathak booked in 2 cases days after BJP switch

The Punjab police registered two FIRs under sections for non-bailable offences against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak. Both FIRs were filed in different districts of Punjab.

Jolt to TMC as SC backs EC on Bengal vote counting
Jolt to TMC as SC backs EC on Bengal vote counting

The Supreme Court has declined to interfere with the Election Commission's circular regarding the deployment of central government personnel for vote counting in West Bengal, dismissing a plea by the TMC.

Why ED asset seizures hit record high despite fewer arrests
Why ED asset seizures hit record high despite fewer arrests

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) reported a decrease in arrests related to money laundering cases but a significant increase in asset seizures during the last financial year. The agency also saw a rise in searches and chargesheets filed.

India launches new cell broadcast system for disaster alerts
India launches new cell broadcast system for disaster alerts

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the cell broadcast alert system, developed indigenously, to warn citizens about emergencies and natural disasters in their area. The system is now operational across all states and...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO