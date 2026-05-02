Punjab Kings look to bounce back, GT target third straight win

16:39

Their perfect run finally halted, Punjab Kings will look to ensure the slip does not turn into a slide when they take on Gujarat Titans, who will be targeting a third straight win, in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.



The Kings were handed a bitter first defeat of the season by Rajasthan Royals earlier this week.



Although Punjab Kings continue to lead the standings with 13 points from eight games, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are just a point behind them.



For a side that had set the early pace with six wins on the trot, the loss has brought a few concerns, especially with the ball.



Punjab's bowling has not quite matched the consistency of their batting. In fact, their strong batting displays have often masked the shortcomings of the bowling unit.



Even in victories, Punjab's bowlers have allowed opposition teams to score freely at stages, and the recent loss once again exposed those issues.



Their inability to close out innings has put added pressure on the batters, who have often had to chase bigger targets or set above-par totals.



With the tournament entering a more competitive phase, Punjab will need sharper execution and clearer plans, particularly against a Gujarat top order that thrives on momentum.



Their fielding has also been a concern with plenty of dropped catches and misfields. -- PTI