611 centres set up in Rajasthan for NEET-UG 2026 on Sunday

15:00

Rajasthan has set up 611 centres across the state for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, officials said.



The test will be conducted at centres spread across 27 districts of the state. Special monitoring arrangements have been made in sensitive cities, including Kota and Sikar, known as coaching hubs, as well as in the capital, they said.



The officials said shops such as e-Mitra centres, photocopy outlets and cyber cafes will remain closed within a 300-metre radius of examination centres on the day of the test.



District administrations have been directed to ensure shade, drinking water and first-aid facilities at exam centres, along with the availability of ORS packets and ambulances at nearby hospitals.



Adequate transport arrangements have also been ordered, while candidates will be allowed free travel in state-run road transport buses on the exam day.



Meanwhile, North Western Railway has announced special trains for the convenience of candidates.



According to a spokesperson, the Churu-Jaipur unreserved exam special will depart from Churu at 6.10 am on Sunday and reach Jaipur Junction at 11 am, halting at multiple stations en route, including Sikar and Reengus. -- PTI