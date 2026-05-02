Bengal: Nearly 37% turnout till 11 am in repoll

13:58

Nearly 37 percent turnout was recorded till 11 am in repoll in 15 booths of two assembly constituencies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, an official said.



Voting was underway peacefully in 11 polling stations of Magrahat Paschim assembly constituency and four in Diamond Harbour, where the EC ordered repoll a day ago, following reports of electoral malpractices.



Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, the official said, adding that till 11 am, the turnout was 36.99 percent.



Magrahat Paschim registered 38.2 percent voter turnout, while in Diamond Harbour, it was 35.92 percent, a poll official stated.



"So far, polling has been peaceful with none of the two assembly constituencies reporting any incident of violence or unrest," the EC official told PTI.



"We have an adequate number of central forces in the two constituencies. Webcasting is also being conducted, and we are monitoring the proceedings," he said.



Voting in these two assembly constituencies was held in the second phase of the state elections on April 29.



The repoll order was based on reports received from returning officers and observers of the two constituencies and "material circumstances", the Election Commission official said. -- PTI