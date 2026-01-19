Bail is rule not exception: Chandrachud on Umar Khalid

"During my period of 24 months, we disposed of about 21,000 bail applications. There are cases which people don't think about when they criticise the Supreme Court for not granting bail in a particular case. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera was about to be arrested. He was boarding a flight, I believe, at Guwahati, and he was about to be arrested. The paramilitary forces had surrounded his aircraft. His lawyer came and mentioned before us, soon after we assembled after lunch, that he's about to be arrested for having said something. The lawyer said that this is unforgivable. It's uncivil. It's not a case for arrest. And we protected him against arrest. That was a leader of the opposition who had said something which was uncivil. But everything uncivil is not something which is an offence under our law. And we protected them against this."





"Example number two -- Teesta Setalvad was denied bail by the Gujarat High Court. But they gave her time until 12 midnight on a particular day to surrender... The matter came up to me as Chief Justice of India when I was attending a music recital... I said, this is a case where she's entitled to be heard whether she gets bail or not is for that court to decide. We constituted a bench at 9 o'clock at night and she was granted bail..."