HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Eight people injured in reactor blast at pharma company in Telangana

Fri, 01 May 2026
Share:
19:41
File image
File image
Seven people sustained minor injuries, and one person is in serious condition after a reactor blast at a pharma company in Nalgonda district of Telangana, the police said on Friday.

The incident happened at the Velminedu village, under the Chityal police station limits in Nalgonda.

The injured were moved to DRDO Hospital in Telangana for treatment, police said.

More details awaited.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a scrap shop at Bahadurpura Cross Road in Hyderabad, officials said

A total of 8 fire tenders are present at the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Several more firefighting vehicles are also on the way as efforts continue to bring the situation under control. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India likely to see wetter-than-normal May
LIVE! India likely to see wetter-than-normal May

IPL 2026: RR vs DC Updates: RR opt to bat vs DC in Jaipur
IPL 2026: RR vs DC Updates: RR opt to bat vs DC in Jaipur

EC orders repoll at 15 Bengal polling stations on Saturday
EC orders repoll at 15 Bengal polling stations on Saturday

The Election Commission has ordered repolling in 15 polling stations across two Assembly constituencies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district following reports of electoral malpractices.

EC denies lapses a day after Mamata stormed EVM room
EC denies lapses a day after Mamata stormed EVM room

West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Agarwal, has refuted allegations of potential malpractices at counting centres, assuring that robust security measures are in place. This comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised...

Petrol, diesel prices likely to rise soon: Govt sources
Petrol, diesel prices likely to rise soon: Govt sources

Government sources indicate a potential increase in petrol and diesel prices due to rising global crude oil costs and losses incurred from a prolonged freeze on retail rates.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO