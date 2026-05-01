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Bengal polls: SC to hear TMC plea challenging HC order

Fri, 01 May 2026
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The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Saturday a plea filed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) challenging a Calcutta high court order that dismissed a petition against the Election Commission's (EC) directive to deploy central government and PSU employees for counting the votes polled in the West Bengal assembly election.

Polling for the 294-member Assembly was held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The high court dismissed the TMC's petition on Thursday, saying there was no illegality in the poll panel's decision to appoint counting supervisors and assistants from central government and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) employees, instead of the state government staff.

According to the apex court's cause list for May 2, the TMC's plea will be heard by a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi.

In the high court, the TMC had challenged an April 30 communication issued by the additional chief electoral officer of West Bengal that stated that at least one of the counting supervisors or assistants at each table should be a central government or PSU employee.

The TMC's counsel had argued before the high court that the communication was issued without jurisdiction and was based on mere apprehension. -- PTI

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