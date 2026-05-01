Unidentified men set afire TVK campaign office near Srirangam in TN

18:34

TVK chief and actor Vijay/File image

A campaign office of the actor Vijay-led Tamilaka Vettri Kazhagam was allegedly torched by unidentified miscreants in Kamanayakkanpalayam village near Srirangam in the early hours of Friday, police said.



According to the police, the damage is minimal. Fire engulfed the thatched roof providing shade at the entrance of the building that served as the party's election office for the Srirangam constituency.



The incident comes against the backdrop of the April 23 assembly elections and the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.



While on social media, a CCTV footage of two unidentified men fleeing on motorbike is being circulated as the culprits, police said the video footage is yet to be verified.



Based on a complaint lodged by TVK, the Pettaivaithalai Police have registered a case and initiated a search for the perpetrators.