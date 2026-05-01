India likely to see wetter-than-normal May

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However, it added that "above-normal temperatures are likely in many parts of southern peninsular India, some parts of the northeast, and northwest India."



The weather agency said minimum temperatures are expected to remain above normal over large parts of the country, although some regions in northwest, central and adjoining peninsular India may see normal to below-normal night temperatures.



On heatwave conditions, IMD warned that "above normal heatwave days are likely over some parts of the foothills of the Himalayas, east coast states, Gujarat and Maharashtra," indicating continued risk of extreme heat in select belts. -- ANI

India is likely to experience above-normal rainfall in May 2026 even as temperature patterns remain mixed across regions, with some parts expected to face above-normal heatwave conditions, the India meteorological department (IMD) said in its latest monthly outlook."During May 2026, maximum temperatures are expected to be normal to below normal across many parts of the country," the IMD said in a press release issued by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.