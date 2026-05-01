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Police officer held on charge of molesting minor girl

Fri, 01 May 2026
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A deputy superintendent of police rank officer has been arrested for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl and indulging in indecent behaviour with her at a garden in Mumbai's Worli area, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred recently.

When the victim had gone to play at the garden, the 56-year-old accused arrived there and started indulging in indecent behaviour in front of the girl. 

He also asked her to touch his private parts. The girl was terrified by his sexual advances and informed her mother about the matter after returning home, the official said.

The mother, who works as a domestic helper, immediately contacted the police. 

After receiving the complaint, a team from the local police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Based on the information they collected, the police identified the accused and arrested him within a few hours, he said.

It was found that the accused was posted in the police's communication and IT department at the director general of police office in Mumbai and resided alone in the Worli police camp.

The police have registered a case against the officer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further investigation is underway, the official added. -- PTI

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