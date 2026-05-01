HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Peddi' to release on June 4

Fri, 01 May 2026
Share:
19:59
image
Peddi, featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to release on June 4.

The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and also marks the second Telugu project for Kapoor after her appearance in 2024's Devara: Part 1. It was previously slated to release on March 27.

The makers shared the announcement with a post on social media on Friday, which featured the poster of the film. 

"Grit is his story. Determination is his weapon. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 4th JUNE, 2026," read the caption.

The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles. A R Rahman has composed the music for the film.

Charan last featured in the 2025 release Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani. It had actor in the dual role.

Kapoor's latest work is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which released in 2025. 

The film also starred Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Suresh Saraf. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran submits new proposal for talks with US via Pak
LIVE! Iran submits new proposal for talks with US via Pak

IPL 2026: RR vs DC Updates: Parag roars back with half century
IPL 2026: RR vs DC Updates: Parag roars back with half century

EC orders repoll at 15 Bengal polling stations on Saturday
EC orders repoll at 15 Bengal polling stations on Saturday

The Election Commission has ordered repolling in 15 polling stations across two Assembly constituencies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district following reports of electoral malpractices.

EC denies lapses a day after Mamata stormed EVM room
EC denies lapses a day after Mamata stormed EVM room

West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Agarwal, has refuted allegations of potential malpractices at counting centres, assuring that robust security measures are in place. This comes after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised...

Petrol, diesel prices likely to rise soon: Govt sources
Petrol, diesel prices likely to rise soon: Govt sources

Government sources indicate a potential increase in petrol and diesel prices due to rising global crude oil costs and losses incurred from a prolonged freeze on retail rates.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO