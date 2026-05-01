Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Peddi' to release on June 4

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"Grit is his story. Determination is his weapon. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 4th JUNE, 2026," read the caption.



The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in pivotal roles. A R Rahman has composed the music for the film.



Charan last featured in the 2025 release Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani. It had actor in the dual role.



Kapoor's latest work is Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which released in 2025.





The film also starred Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Suresh Saraf. -- PTI

, featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to release on June 4.The film is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and also marks the second Telugu project for Kapoor after her appearance in 2024's. It was previously slated to release on March 27.The makers shared the announcement with a post on social media on Friday, which featured the poster of the film.