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AAP govt's confidence motion passes in Punjab assembly

Fri, 01 May 2026
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18:57
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
The confidence motion moved by the Bhagwant Mann government wasunanimously passed in the Punjab Assembly on Friday, and Aam Aadmi Party MLAs reaffirmed that they stand like loyal soldiers of the party. 

This comes days after seven Rajya Sabha MPs of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

During the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann moved the Confidence Motion. There are rumours that AAP will be finished and its MLAs would switch sides, and such rumours create an illusion in people's minds, Mann said in the House while moving the motion.

With the opposition MLAs not present in the House when the motion was taken up, it was unanimously passed in their absence.

Taking on those allegedly spreading rumours, CM Mann asserted that the party is strong and is expanding. 

"The party is strong. From Jammu and Kashmir to Goa, the party has a presence. In J&K's Doda, we have an MLA. Our government in Punjab is running successfully. In Delhi, we are in the opposition. We have five MLAs in Gujarat, two in Goa. Besides, AAP has its mayors, councillors, sarpanches at various places, the party has a national presence," Mann said.

"We built the party with hard work and we stand by Kejriwal like a rock," the Punjab CM further said.

The ruling party had earlier issued a whip to all legislators to attend the one-day session. -- PTI

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