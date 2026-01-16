HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stock markets rally in early trade driven by...

Fri, 16 January 2026
Share:
10:00
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Friday, driven by a sharp jump in Infosys after the company raised its revenue growth guidance for FY26. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 343.44 points to 83,726.15 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 77.65 points to 25,743.25. From the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys jumped nearly 5 per cent after the Bengaluru-headquartered firm saw its revenue from operations grow by 8.9 per cent to Rs 45,479 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal, from Rs 41,764 crore in the year-ago period. 

The company has raised its revenue growth guidance for FY26 to 3-3.5 per cent in constant currency, from 2-3 per cent earlier. Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro and HCL Tech were also among the gainers. However, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Electronics and UltraTech Cement were among the laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Counting of votes for Maharashtra civic polls begins
LIVE! Counting of votes for Maharashtra civic polls begins

Mumbai civic poll: LEADS/RESULTS
Mumbai civic poll: LEADS/RESULTS

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation(TMC) counting progresses, catch all the numbers here.

Mumbai civic poll: Results likely to be delayed
Mumbai civic poll: Results likely to be delayed

Phase-wise counting of votes in Mumbai civic polls, instead of simultaneously across all 227 electoral wards as done in 2017, could delay the declaration of results when the enumeration process begins on Friday morning, civic officials...

'Wonderful gesture': Machado presents her Nobel prize to Trump
'Wonderful gesture': Machado presents her Nobel prize to Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado presented a Nobel Peace Prize to former US President Donald Trump, who hailed it as a gesture of mutual respect. The meeting occurred after reported US military action in Venezuela.

Exit polls predict BJP-Shiv Sena win in Mumbai civic polls
Exit polls predict BJP-Shiv Sena win in Mumbai civic polls

Exit polls predict a clear victory for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, while forecasting a defeat for the Shiv Sena (UBT)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena alliance. Polls also predict...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO