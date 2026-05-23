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Twisha Sharma's husband gets 7-day police custody

Sat, 23 May 2026
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A court in Bhopal on Saturday remanded Samarth Singh, the husband of former actor Twisha Sharma and an accused in her alleged dowry death case, to a seven-day police custody.

After arresting Singh from Jabalpur on Friday, police produced him before Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta in Bhopal.

The court granted the police seven days' custody of the accused for interrogation.

The counsel for Singh also submitted the accused's passport to the court.

Singh, son of former judge and Bhopal Consumer Court chairperson Giribala Singh, was brought to Bhopal from Jabalpur in the early hours of Saturday and taken to Katara Hills police station, sources said.

Police took Singh's custody from the Jabalpur district court premises on Friday, where he had gone to surrender after withdrawing his anticipatory bail plea from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

A lawyer by profession, Singh had been evading arrest since an FIR was registered against him and his mother following Twisha Sharma's death on May 12. A reward of Rs 30,000 was declared on information leading to his arrest.

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area. Her family accused her husband and mother-in-law of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.  -- PTI

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