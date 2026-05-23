Top 10 BSE firms by market capitalisation

16:12

India's most valued companies continued to see mixed trends in market capitalisation during the week ended May 22, 2026, with Reliance Industries retaining the top spot at Rs.18.33 lakh crore after adding nearly Rs 24,697 crore in value.





HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel followed with market caps of Rs 11.79 lakh crore and Rs 11.40 lakh crore respectively, though both recorded declines over the previous week.





ICICI Bank, TCS, LIC, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro posted gains, while SBI and Hindustan Unilever saw erosion in market value.





The graphic highlights the latest pecking order among the top 10 BSE-listed firms amid ongoing market volatility.