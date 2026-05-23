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Encounter breaks out in Rajouri during major search ops

Sat, 23 May 2026
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An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Saturday following a major cordon-and-search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after reports of suspected movement, officials said.

According to preliminary reports, the movement of two to three terrorists was suspected in the area.

"Today at around 11.30 AM, contact was established with terrorists in the general area of Gambhir Mughlan in Rajouri during an intelligence-based joint operation conducted along with Police and CRPF," the White Knight Corps said on X.

It said that troops responded swiftly with calibrated action. "A firefight ensued, and a cordon has been effectively established. Operations, named 'Op Sheruwali', remain underway," it said.

According to officials, the cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Dorimal-Gambhir Moghala belt following inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in the area.

A joint team of the police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned off the area and launched extensive searches, they said.

Additional reinforcements have been deployed to the scene, and the operation was continuing when reports last came in, officials informed. -- PTI

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