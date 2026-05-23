Nearly half of Cockroach Janta Party's followers from Pak: BJP's Sukanta Majumdar

19:30

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday alleged that nearly half of the followers of the satirical digital outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were from Pakistan.



The platform surfaced last week following a controversy over remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on 'cockroaches' and 'parasites' during a court hearing on the issue of 'senior' designation for a lawyer.



The CJI later clarified that his observations, directed at individuals entering the legal profession using 'fake and bogus degrees', were misquoted.



Amid a growing political row, Majumdar claimed, "Now, the 'Cockroach Janta Party' is not on Instagram anymore, their account has been suspended. The big thing is that 49 per cent of followers of the 'Cockroach Janta Party' on social media are from Pakistan, while only 9 per cent are from India."



His remarks came after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke earlier in the day alleged a crackdown on the outfit, claiming that it had lost access to all its social media platforms following takedowns and hacking incidents.



In a post on X, Dipke said the CJP's Instagram page, his personal Instagram account and the outfit's X handle had either been hacked or withheld.



"Please note that we currently do not have access to any of our platforms. Any post made after this should not be considered an official statement from the Cockroach Janta Party," he said.



Dipke linked the action against the platform to the outfit's campaign seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and broader issues in the education sector.



"Action should have been taken against the education minister for the paper leak. For the student who lost his life due to the government's failure.



"But in New India, action is being taken against the Cockroach Janta Party for demanding accountability," he said.



The CJP emerged last week and gained traction online over its satirical digital campaign through memes and commentary on unemployment, education policy and alleged examination paper leaks.



Dipke also claimed that the outfit's website had been taken down and alleged that he had received death threats after launching the campaign against the education minister.



The backup X handle of the outfit, 'Cockroach is Back', however, claimed the movement continued to grow despite the alleged crackdown. -- PTI