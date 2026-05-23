Scammers sending phishing links under guise of joining Cockroach Janata Party: Punjab Police

22:35

The Punjab Police on Saturday issued an advisory asking people to remain cautious of scammers, sending links under the garb of joining the Cockroach Janata Party on WhatsApp to hack mobile phones and steal sensitive information, including bank details.



Police officials informed that links inviting people to join the Cockroach Janata Party are currently circulating on WhatsApp.



"This is not a joke, but a big conspiracy to hack your phone and fraudulently withdraw your money. Do not make the mistake of clicking on such fake links. Be alert, be careful!" read a message shared by Ludhiana Police.



A police official in Ludhiana noted that many people have shown enthusiasm for the Cockroach Janata Party, which has gained popularity on social media. However, scammers are exploiting this trend by sending phishing links via WhatsApp, claiming that clicking the link will allow users to join the party.



"It is a phishing link. Clicking it will compromise your phone, giving scammers access to your bank details. They could take out loans in your name and withdraw money from your account," the official stated in a video.



He urged the public not to click on such links and to report any fraudulent activity to the police immediately.



The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) was founded by Boston University student Abhijeet Dipke, who was earlier associated with the Aam Aadmi Party. The outfit garnered over 19 million followers on Instagram since it was founded barely a week ago.



The CJP emerged last week amid controversy regarding remarks attributed to the Chief Justice of India during a court hearing. It quickly gained traction online through memes and political commentary on issues such as unemployment, examination paper leaks, and education.



However, the CJP's account on X was withheld in India, and this action drew criticism from the digital rights group Internet Freedom Foundation, which labelled it a misuse of state power. -- PTI