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Armed ITBP Personnel Surround Kanpur Police HQ

Sat, 23 May 2026
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Tension prevailed for nearly an hour at the Kanpur Police Commissionerate after 40-50 armed Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel surrounded the premises on Friday demanding action in an alleged medical negligence case involving the mother of a colleague, officials were quoted as saying by local media.

The ITBP personnel, carrying weapons and dressed in uniform, took positions across the commissionerate premises, prompting local police personnel to retreat temporarily, Dainik Bhaskar reported, citing eyewitnesses.

The protest was linked to allegations by ITBP commando Vikas Singh, posted at the ITBP camp in Maharajpur, that negligence during treatment at a private hospital led to the amputation of his mother Nirmala Devi's hand.

Singh had earlier reached the Police Commissioner's office on May 19 carrying his mother's severed hand and demanded action against Krishna Hospital at Tatmill Chowraha.

He alleged that his mother developed a severe infection in her hand after being admitted for breathing-related issues and later underwent amputation at another hospital.

Police had referred the matter to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), who formed a three-member inquiry panel. However, no action followed after the initial probe report.

Following Friday's protest, senior police and health officials held discussions with the ITBP personnel. Authorities later ordered a fresh inquiry to ascertain whether medical negligence had occurred.  -- Agencies

IMAGE: Dozens of ITBP personnel reach Kanpur Police Commissionerate to protest after the Health department gives a clean chit to the hospital accused of negligence that led to the amputation of a jawan's mother's hand, in Kanpur on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

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