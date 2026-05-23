4-member AIIMS team to reach Bhopal for Twisha's 2nd autopsy

17:22

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi has constituted a medical board comprising four senior doctors, who will fly to Bhopal this evening by a state chartered plane, to conduct a second autopsy of actor-model Twisha Sharma following the Madhya Pradesh high court's order in the alleged dowry death case.



Chief of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, Dr Sudhir Gupta, said the court order authorised the director of AIIMS Delhi to constitute the medical board.



The hospital received the order and request from Madhya Pradesh government officials to conduct the postmortem on Sunday morning.



Dr Gupta constituted the medical board comprising four senior doctors from AIIMS Delhi with the approval of the director.



"The team, along with the latest instruments, will fly by a state chartered plane at 6 pm today," Dr Gupta said.



The body of the 33-year-old actor-model is currently kept at the mortuary of AIIMS Bhopal, he said.



The high-profile death case saw fast-paced developments on Friday with the Madhya Pradesh high court ordering a second autopsy by a specialised AIIMS Delhi team, while the victim's absconding husband withdrew his anticipatory bail plea and his mother, a retired judge, was served a notice for the cancellation of her bail over non-cooperation with the police.



Samarth Singh, husband of the model-turned-actor, who was arrested in connection with her death, was brought to Bhopal in the early hours of Saturday, with police set to seek his custodial remand for questioning, officials said.



According to police sources, Samrath Singh, the lawyer son of former judge and Bhopal consumer court chairperson Giribala Singh, was brought to the Katara Hills police station around 2 am.



"He will be produced before the court today, and police will seek his remand for interrogation," Bhopal Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar told PTI.



Twisha, a Noida native, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. While her in-laws allege she suffered from drug addiction, her family maintains she was harassed for dowry, leading to her death. -- PTI