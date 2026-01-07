B'desh drops Indian presenter from BPL presentation panel

11:10





The current edition of the BPL began in Sylhet. The BPL authorities also introduced significant new elements to the presentation and commentary panels this season.





Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas arrived in Bangladesh, along with renowned commentators such as Waqar Younis, Ramiz Raja, and Darren Gough. Ridhima was scheduled to join them, but she will no longer attend.





The development comes after the Bangladesh government, on January 5, decided to suspend the broadcast of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 matches in the country following the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asking Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.





The IPL gets underway on March 26. This development follows the announcement by the KKR that they had removed Bangladeshi player Rahman from their IPL 2026 roster in response to a directive from the BCCI regarding atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh. -- PTI

