B'desh drops Indian presenter from BPL presentation panel

Wed, 07 January 2026
11:10
The Indian presenter Ridhima has been removed from the presentation panel of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Local media reported on Wednesday, quoting sources in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). She was scheduled to host the Dhaka edition of this year's BPL, but she was dropped from the presentation team before arriving in Bangladesh.

The current edition of the BPL began in Sylhet. The BPL authorities also introduced significant new elements to the presentation and commentary panels this season. 

Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas arrived in Bangladesh, along with renowned commentators such as Waqar Younis, Ramiz Raja, and Darren Gough. Ridhima was scheduled to join them, but she will no longer attend. 

The development comes after the Bangladesh government, on January 5, decided to suspend the broadcast of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 matches in the country following the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asking Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.

The IPL gets underway on March 26. This development follows the announcement by the KKR that they had removed Bangladeshi player Rahman from their IPL 2026 roster in response to a directive from the BCCI regarding atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh. -- PTI

LIVE! I opted out of BPL, wasn't dropped: Indian presenter
Modi said to me, 'Sir can I please see you?': Trump
Modi said to me, 'Sir can I please see you?': Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday boasted about India-US defence cooperation, claiming that India's order for 68 Apache attack helicopters was delayed by five years and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally raised...

BJP threatens Ajit Pawar with 'pages from the past'
BJP threatens Ajit Pawar with 'pages from the past'

Maharashtra minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule has said that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar should refrain from criticising the saffron outfit and not force it to open 'pages from the past'.

Play in India or lose points: ICC warns Bangladesh
Play in India or lose points: ICC warns Bangladesh

The International Cricket Council has rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's request to shift their T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka.

How Gadchiroli Broke The Maoist Backbone
How Gadchiroli Broke The Maoist Backbone

'The turning point was June 22, 2024, when the senior-most Maoist commander of Gadchiroli surrendered with his entire team. That single moment shattered their confidence and triggered mass surrenders across regions.'

