HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US Air Force deploys B-52 as Operation Epic Fury continues

Sun, 15 March 2026
Share:
09:40
File image
File image
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said a US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress took off for a night mission as part of Operation Epic Fury, aimed at "eliminating threats" posed by the Iranian "regime" and preventing the Persian Gulf country from rebuilding its capabilities in the future.

CENTCOM said strikes from US forces continue to be unpredictable, dynamic, and decisive.

The conflict in West Asia has widened with the US, Israel and Iran targeting each other's energy targets, threatening the global supply of oil and gas.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also considering deploying thousands of interceptor drones to the Middle East, according to a report by The Telegraph published on Saturday.

The newspaper indicated that UK defence officials are evaluating the possibility of redirecting cutting-edge equipment initially intended for Eastern Europe to meet new regional demands.

Specifically, military experts are assessing if the "Octopus" interceptor anti-drone system, produced in the UK to support Ukraine in countering Russian threats, could be repurposed to strengthen British protection against Iran's Shahed drones.

This consideration for advanced drone deployment comes as US President Donald Trump has issued a call to the United Kingdom and other international partners to deploy naval forces to assist in maintaining the passage of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has carried out the 51st wave of Operation True Promise 4, launching a barrage of missile strikes against US military installations throughout the region as a reprisal for continuing American-Israeli hostilities, state broadcaster Press TV reported. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Indian warships on standby to assist merchant vessels
Indian warships on standby to assist merchant vessels

According to sources, the Indian Navy warships are on standby to provide assistance or help required by merchant vessels.

LIVE! Pak terrorist killed as army foils infiltration bid in J-K
LIVE! Pak terrorist killed as army foils infiltration bid in J-K

'Iran ready for ceasefire talks but....', says Trump
'Iran ready for ceasefire talks but....', says Trump

Trump said he is unwilling to make a deal with Tehran at this stage despite indications the country wants negotiations.

Trump urges countries to send warships to open Hormuz
Trump urges countries to send warships to open Hormuz

Trump also called upon China, France, and Japan, among others, to send ships to the Strait of Hormuz.

2 more Indian ships safely cross Strait of Hormuz
2 more Indian ships safely cross Strait of Hormuz

Two Indian ships carrying liquified petroleum gas (LPG) from the Gulf countries crossed the Strait of Hormuz early on Saturday morning, raising the number of Indian vessels safely passing through the war-hit, narrow shipping lane to three.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO