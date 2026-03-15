US Air Force deploys B-52 as Operation Epic Fury continues

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CENTCOM said strikes from US forces continue to be unpredictable, dynamic, and decisive.





The conflict in West Asia has widened with the US, Israel and Iran targeting each other's energy targets, threatening the global supply of oil and gas.





Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also considering deploying thousands of interceptor drones to the Middle East, according to a report by The Telegraph published on Saturday.





The newspaper indicated that UK defence officials are evaluating the possibility of redirecting cutting-edge equipment initially intended for Eastern Europe to meet new regional demands.





Specifically, military experts are assessing if the "Octopus" interceptor anti-drone system, produced in the UK to support Ukraine in countering Russian threats, could be repurposed to strengthen British protection against Iran's Shahed drones.





This consideration for advanced drone deployment comes as US President Donald Trump has issued a call to the United Kingdom and other international partners to deploy naval forces to assist in maintaining the passage of the Strait of Hormuz.





The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has carried out the 51st wave of Operation True Promise 4, launching a barrage of missile strikes against US military installations throughout the region as a reprisal for continuing American-Israeli hostilities, state broadcaster Press TV reported. -- PTI

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said a US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress took off for a night mission as part of Operation Epic Fury, aimed at "eliminating threats" posed by the Iranian "regime" and preventing the Persian Gulf country from rebuilding its capabilities in the future.