Four more held in gangster murder case in Kerala

11:03





With this, the total number of accused held in the case has risen to eight.





Athul, a native of Ochira, was hacked to death in broad daylight on Saturday by a group armed with weapons.





Athul had recently been released on bail in connection with the murder of another gangster in March last year, the police said.





Soon after the incident, the police arrested four persons, including two who were directly involved in the murder.





Later on Saturday night, police intercepted four other accused near Mundakayam in Kottayam district.





Officials said that on seeing the police, the accused abandoned their car and fled to an isolated area.





With the assistance of locals, police later arrested them while hiding behind a house, officials said.





Police officials at the Karunagappally police station said that the prime accused Vishnu, Ashiq and Hussain, who were directly involved in the murder, have been arrested.





The police are also probing the involvement of more persons in the case. -- PTI

Four more people were arrested in connection with the murder of a gangster at Puthiyakavu in Kollam, officials said on Sunday.