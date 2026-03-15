AI Express cancels flights to 3 UAE cities on Sunday

13:08

Air India Express on Sunday cancelled its planned flights connecting Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah following directions from the UAE airport authorities.





However, the airline will operate one round trip on the Delhi-Dubai sector, to and from Dubai, subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions.





In a statement, the airline said that following instructions from the UAE Airport authorities, it is compelled to curtail ad-hoc operations to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah on Sunday.





Airlines have curtailed services to West Asia amid escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran that has resulted in airspace restrictions.





On Saturday, Air India and Air India Express announced that they would operate 72 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the Middle East region on Sunday. -- PTI