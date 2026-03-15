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TVK chief Vijay to appear before CBI in connection with Karur stampede

Sun, 15 March 2026
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TVK president Vijay will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its inquiry on Sunday in connection with the 2025 Karur stampede case. 

On September 27, last year, during the public outreach programme of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay in Karur, a crowd stampede occurred, resulting in the deaths of 41 people. 

The Karur stampede case was transferred to the CBI from a state-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) following an order from the Supreme Court, which emphasised the need for an independent and impartial probe. 

Since then, the agency has been examining the circumstances surrounding the stampede at a political event in Karur. 

The investigation continues to scrutinise various aspects of the rally, including crowd management arrangements, the timeline of Vijay's arrival, and coordination between party organisers and local authorities. 

One of the key issues under scrutiny was the alleged seven-hour delay at the venue. 

Investigators are probing the discrepancy between the programme's scheduled start time and Vijay's actual arrival and whether the delay contributed to the crowd swelling and loss of control. 

Investigators are scrutinising documents related to permissions sought for the event and are seeking clarity on who organised the Karur programme. 

Within the party, the CBI is examining the organisational structure to determine responsibility for planning and execution, including who decided to hold the event in Karur and when Vijay was informed. -- ANI

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