If he is alive...: Iran vow to 'pursue and kill' Netanyahu

Iran on Sunday vowed to "pursue and kill" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid rumours of his assassination.





"If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force," Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement.





The threat comes just hours after the Israeli PM's office dismissed reports of Netanyahu's assassination and said that the premier is fine.





Several unverified claims and reports spread on social media after a video posted on Netanyahu's X account appeared to show him with six fingers. This led to rumors that the video might have been edited or created using AI.