Curfew relaxed in Meghalaya's Garo Hills for church services

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West Garo Hills District Magistrate Vibhor Agarwal, in an order, said the curfew will remain in force for 24 hours from 6 am on March 15, unless withdrawn earlier but a 12-hour relaxation from 6 am to 6 pm has been allowed to facilitate public movement to attend church services and other essential activities.





The order, issued under Section 163 of the BNSS, said incidents of violence in various parts of the district posed a serious threat to human life, public safety and property, making it necessary to continue preventive measures.





Authorities said that no person shall move outside their residence during the curfew hours and any violation would attract penal action under Section 223 of the BNS and other provisions.





East Garo Hills district magistrate R P Marak, in a notification, said the curfew will remain relaxed from 6 am to 6 pm on March 15 to allow residents to attend church services.





However, authorities said Williamnagar Main Bazaar will remain closed during the relaxation period.





Personnel engaged in essential services such as police, ambulance, electricity and water supply, fire and emergency services, and on-duty government officials and media personnel will continue to remain exempted from the curfew restrictions, officials said. -- PTI

The curfew in Meghalaya's Garo Hills, imposed in the wake of recent violence that claimed two lives, was relaxed for 12 hours on Sunday for church services, officials said.