HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Curfew relaxed in Meghalaya's Garo Hills for church services

Sun, 15 March 2026
Share:
11:28
File image
File image
The curfew in Meghalaya's Garo Hills, imposed in the wake of recent violence that claimed two lives, was relaxed for 12 hours on Sunday for church services, officials said. 

West Garo Hills District Magistrate Vibhor Agarwal, in an order, said the curfew will remain in force for 24 hours from 6 am on March 15, unless withdrawn earlier but a 12-hour relaxation from 6 am to 6 pm has been allowed to facilitate public movement to attend church services and other essential activities. 

The order, issued under Section 163 of the BNSS, said incidents of violence in various parts of the district posed a serious threat to human life, public safety and property, making it necessary to continue preventive measures. 

Authorities said that no person shall move outside their residence during the curfew hours and any violation would attract penal action under Section 223 of the BNS and other provisions. 

East Garo Hills district magistrate R P Marak, in a notification, said the curfew will remain relaxed from 6 am to 6 pm on March 15 to allow residents to attend church services. 

However, authorities said Williamnagar Main Bazaar will remain closed during the relaxation period. 

Personnel engaged in essential services such as police, ambulance, electricity and water supply, fire and emergency services, and on-duty government officials and media personnel will continue to remain exempted from the curfew restrictions, officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Indian warships on standby to assist merchant vessels
Indian warships on standby to assist merchant vessels

According to sources, the Indian Navy warships are on standby to provide assistance or help required by merchant vessels.

LIVE! EC to announce assembly poll dates this evening
LIVE! EC to announce assembly poll dates this evening

Pak terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration attempt in J-K
Pak terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration attempt in J-K

The Indian Army successfully foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the death of a Pakistani terrorist and the recovery of weapons and ammunition.

US must exit West Asia for security, says Iran prez
US must exit West Asia for security, says Iran prez

On Saturday, it was reported that a drone strike had targeted the Fujairah Port in the UAE, triggering a fire.

'Iran ready for ceasefire talks but....', says Trump
'Iran ready for ceasefire talks but....', says Trump

Trump said he is unwilling to make a deal with Tehran at this stage despite indications the country wants negotiations.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO